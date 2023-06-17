Martin Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.5% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $459.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,155. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $463.03 and its 200-day moving average is $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.