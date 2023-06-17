McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,101 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Salesforce comprises 0.2% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Salesforce by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,447 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 37,198 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $211.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.76.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 677,125 shares of company stock worth $141,439,507 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

