Medifast, Inc. (MED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 on August 8th

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th.

Medifast has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Medifast has a dividend payout ratio of 74.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Medifast to earn $9.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Trading Up 2.8 %

MED stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.84. The firm has a market cap of $896.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.21. Medifast has a 1-year low of $77.67 and a 1-year high of $191.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.50 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 106.70% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medifast will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MED shares. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $67,663.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,749.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Medifast by 16.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Medifast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.