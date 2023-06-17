Megan Chung Sells 2,503 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $14,166.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 102,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ouster Stock Performance

Ouster stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.07% and a negative net margin of 570.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ouster by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Ouster by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

OUST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

