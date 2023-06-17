Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Up 28.4% in May

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the May 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercer International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Mercer International Price Performance

Shares of Mercer International stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,746,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,051. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $609.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.70 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mercer International by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mercer International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mercer International during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

