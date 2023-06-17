Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Director Purchases $100,125.00 in Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 4,500 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $114.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,949,000 after acquiring an additional 589,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,466 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 733,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 68,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 46.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after buying an additional 163,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MBIN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.