Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Director Purchases $100,125.00 in Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINGet Rating) Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 4,500 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $114.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,949,000 after acquiring an additional 589,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,466 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 733,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 68,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 46.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after buying an additional 163,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MBIN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

