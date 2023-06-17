Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Up 2.3% This Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00007212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $32.81 million and approximately $171,645.84 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003774 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,606,964 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,989 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,606,964 with 17,167,989 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.82958255 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $141,177.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

