Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 951,400 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the May 15th total of 786,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 272,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $42.31. The company had a trading volume of 171,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,243. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.07. Methanex has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. Methanex had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MEOH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Methanex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.