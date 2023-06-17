MetisDAO Price Up 2.3% This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $85.37 million and $2.09 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $19.11 or 0.00072128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017618 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018716 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015054 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,518.23 or 1.00075340 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002481 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.85280332 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,075,212.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.