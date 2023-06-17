Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

Insider Activity

Travelers Companies Price Performance

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $176.75 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

