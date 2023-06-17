Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 1,767 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47,543 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

MetLife Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MET opened at $55.50 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average of $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.