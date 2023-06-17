M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.42

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.42 and traded as low as $21.14. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 7,136 shares traded.

M&F Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.43.

M&F Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

