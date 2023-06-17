Midas (MIDAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.54 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, Midas has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Midas token can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00005018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $81.20 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Midas Token Profile

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.35967591 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

