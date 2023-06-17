Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.31. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 8,290 shares trading hands.
Midwest Energy Emissions Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.
About Midwest Energy Emissions
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.
