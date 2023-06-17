Mina Market Capitalization Achieves $394.04 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. Mina has a market cap of $394.04 million and $7.00 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001621 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,043,514,173 coins and its circulating supply is 918,767,844 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,043,401,132.8400393 with 918,547,625.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.4193569 USD and is up 3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $6,662,662.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

