Mina One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.44 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $390.06 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,043,603,453 coins and its circulating supply is 918,945,414 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,043,401,132.8400393 with 918,547,625.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.4193569 USD and is up 3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $6,662,662.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

