Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.33

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.33 and last traded at $48.67, with a volume of 1360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 11th.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Plants and Infrastructure Systems, Logistics, Thermal and Drive Systems, and Aircraft, Defense and Space. The Energy segment handles clean gas and steam power systems, nuclear power systems, compressors, and marine machinery.

