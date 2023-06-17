Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MBLY. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.26.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Mobileye Global news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 92.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

