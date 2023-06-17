Modus Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Modus Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $73.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.99. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

