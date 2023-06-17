Mohammed Katibeh Sells 12,077 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $413,999.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 312,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,713,631.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RingCentral Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of RNG opened at $34.98 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 17,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RingCentral Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNG. Mizuho lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.