Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $154.02 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000878 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00044002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00033697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015052 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,072,045,760 coins and its circulating supply is 661,209,975 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.