Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.50

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as low as C$5.49. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares changing hands.

Mosaic Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89.

Mosaic Capital Company Profile

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

