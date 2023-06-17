M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,374 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) by 2,165.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in First of Long Island by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in First of Long Island by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 249.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of First of Long Island from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

First of Long Island Price Performance

Shares of FLIC opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.52.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.90 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 28.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First of Long Island

In other news, Director John Abbott Root Cooper acquired 7,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $83,431.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,504.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First of Long Island news, EVP Christopher J. Hilton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,625 shares in the company, valued at $222,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Abbott Root Cooper acquired 7,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $83,431.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 171,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,504.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 52,718 shares of company stock worth $544,082 over the last quarter. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

