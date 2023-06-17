M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $160,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $367.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.59 and a 200-day moving average of $318.46. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.