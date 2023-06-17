M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 328 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.9% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $741,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.17. The company has a market cap of $166.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

