MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives $567.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $567.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $478.27 on Friday. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $383.39 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

