Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,174 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $69.43 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.25.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

