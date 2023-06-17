Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.3% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $176.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $160.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

