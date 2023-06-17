My DeFi Pet Hits 24 Hour Volume of $347,476.72 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $817,265.19 and $347,476.72 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

