Nano One Day Trading Volume Tops $936,475.01 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, Nano has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00002451 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $86.58 million and approximately $936,475.01 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,507.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.13 or 0.00290964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013256 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.36 or 0.00514422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00057821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $106.69 or 0.00402483 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003772 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.