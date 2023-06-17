Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Lowered to $53.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.12.

Nasdaq Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 9.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 97,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $2,847,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,700,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,010,000 after buying an additional 268,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

