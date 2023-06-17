National Bank Financial Lowers ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target to C$65.00

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATSAF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ATS from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on ATS from C$72.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on ATS from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ATS to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

ATS Price Performance

ATSAF stock opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. ATS has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

