Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Short Interest Up 29.7% in May

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 591,700 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the May 15th total of 456,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 32,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 110.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,721 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NAUT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 222,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,283. Nautilus Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $496.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:NAUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

