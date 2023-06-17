Navcoin Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $42,330.69 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00107700 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00052210 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00033736 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019566 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000432 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,378,848 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.