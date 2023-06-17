NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $37.00 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00004792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $37.00 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00044024 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00033767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015010 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000868 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 921,935,694 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 921,935,694 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.22097302 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $31,893,818.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

