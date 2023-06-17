NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $1.27 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $40.96 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00004766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00033403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000844 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 921,935,694 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 921,935,694 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.22097302 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $31,893,818.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

