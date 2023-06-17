Needham & Company LLC Lowers Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACLS. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.33.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $169.08 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $184.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.30.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $699,548.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,592,020 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

