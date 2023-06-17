Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on META shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $281.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.71. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $287.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,749 shares of company stock worth $9,119,323. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

