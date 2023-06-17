New England Research & Management Inc. Buys Shares of 17,775 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

ALK stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.42. 1,688,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,782. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $53.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James raised Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

