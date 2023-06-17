New England Research & Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,922 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $458.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,888. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $429.10 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.62. The company has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

