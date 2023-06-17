New England Research & Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global comprises 1.2% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,587,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,111. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.