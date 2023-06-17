New England Research & Management Inc. Has $960,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.4 %

LLY stock traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $447.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,295,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,072. The firm has a market cap of $425.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $289.68 and a 1-year high of $456.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $417.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.91.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,338,605 shares of company stock worth $513,051,343 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

