New England Research & Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Timken by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.01. The company had a trading volume of 780,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,301. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.61%.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

