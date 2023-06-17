New England Research & Management Inc. Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $375.29. 4,372,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.17. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $378.50. The stock has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.13.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.