New England Research & Management Inc. Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $471,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 6.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 39,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 83,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.40. The company had a trading volume of 19,693,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700,259. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners lowered Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.