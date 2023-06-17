New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Short Interest Update

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 6,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Fortress Energy

In related news, Director Desmond Iain Catterall bought 4,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $125,640.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,640.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy W. Jay bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.28 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Desmond Iain Catterall purchased 4,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $125,640.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,640.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.96. 1,138,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,809. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 1.62.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

