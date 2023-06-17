Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Citigroup

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NWL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.64.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $21.55.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 130,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 51,532 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 735,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 27,656 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.