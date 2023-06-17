NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NewtekOne Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $16.58 on Monday. NewtekOne has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $408.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewtekOne

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. NewtekOne had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $47.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NewtekOne will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Young bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $37,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,539 shares in the company, valued at $392,660.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NewtekOne news, insider Nicolas Young acquired 3,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,660.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 5,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,667,981.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $288,543. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 127.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,320,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,697,000 after buying an additional 1,299,537 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the first quarter worth about $2,903,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the first quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 422.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 171,306 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the first quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

