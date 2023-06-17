NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the May 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 21st.
Shares of NEXCF stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. NexTech AR Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.44.
NexTech AR Solutions Corp. provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
