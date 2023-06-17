NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives $21.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 156.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 47,508 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,670,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,973,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after buying an additional 69,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after buying an additional 21,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 56.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,159,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after buying an additional 416,763 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $178.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.61 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

